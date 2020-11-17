(CBS4)- Colorado is launching a new awareness campaign highlighting the dangers of human trafficking. The goal is to expose the crime and help the public keep an eye out for signs.
The campaign depicts a range of labor trafficking and victim experiences.
The Colorado Human Trafficking Council hopes it will spark more tips about abuses and more convictions.
“We hope this campaign will highlight the true nature of human trafficking, so that community members realize that this crime is happening in our communities. We want to see more human trafficking victims identified and connected to services to start their journey into survivorship,” said Maria Trujillo, program manager and spokesperson for the Colorado Human Trafficking Council.
The council works under the Colorado Department of Public Safety.
Part of the campaign includes a new website, thisishumantrafficking.com, as well as advertising on media platforms and outdoor advertising.
If you suspect human trafficking is happening to you, or someone you know or have seen, you can call anonymously 24/7 at 866-455-5075 or text 720-999-9724.