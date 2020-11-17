CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters with South Metro Fire Rescue helped out a distressed pet owner by rescuing a cat from a drainage system. Kubo’s human heard his cries for help on Monday.

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

Crews used high pressure air to scare him into the arms of a Pikes Peak Humane Society Officer who then handed the 1-year-old cat back to his owner.

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

The cat was not injured but it’s still unclear how he got into that storm drain- or why!

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

Jennifer McRae

