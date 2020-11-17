HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters with South Metro Fire Rescue helped out a distressed pet owner by rescuing a cat from a drainage system. Kubo’s human heard his cries for help on Monday.
Crews used high pressure air to scare him into the arms of a Pikes Peak Humane Society Officer who then handed the 1-year-old cat back to his owner.
Kubo the 1 year old cat was trapped in a @highlands_ranch drainage system yesterday. His human heard his meows for help this morning and called SMFR. Firefighters used high pressure air to scare him into the arms of a waiting @HSPPR Officer. He is uninjured and safe at home now! pic.twitter.com/9UiQC6n74M
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) November 17, 2020
The cat was not injured but it’s still unclear how he got into that storm drain- or why!