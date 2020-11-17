CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Casa Bonita, the iconic Mexican restaurant in Lakewood, is expected to reopen. CEO Bob Wheaton confirmed the plan, Business Den reported.

However, Wheaton said it is difficult to do with capacity limits. He said the whole operation takes a lot of employees — and with new restrictions he doesn’t expect those to ease until a vaccine becomes available.

The CEO also commented about the current lawsuit against the company alleging age discrimination, which he called an abuse of the legal system.

 

