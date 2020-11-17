BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– The Brighton 27-J School District joins the growing list of schools in Colorado to return to remote learning amid a surge in coronavirus cases. This comes as Gov. Jared Polis urges a return to in-person learning, especially for younger students K-5.
All schools in the Denver metro area are under some form of remote learning, including Denver Public Schools except for grades ECE-2nd grade.
Many other school districts across Colorado are either returning to remote learning after the Thanksgiving break or considering a return to remote learning before the end of the year.
Polis said on Tuesday, despite the rise in COVID-19 cases, he is encouraging in-person learning for younger learners.
“But in particular, we want to make sure we emphasize the need for K-5th, especially to return to in-person instruction. We feel that based on the data, for many families and for many kids, that is the safest place they can be with the safety parameters that we have in school. We encourage that in-person service, so that our children’s future is not yet another casualty of this pandemic,” said Polis.
The governor said he is working to redirect federal resources to schools so they can return to in-person learning. That includes money for outdoor classrooms, testing, PPE and other supplies that schools might need.