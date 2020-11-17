BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder Police Department is investigating a second burglary at a local bicycle shop in a week. Officers responded to Trek Bicycle just before 5 a.m. on Monday for a burglary alarm.
Investigators said a suspect used bolt cutters to break into a rear garage door window at the shop located at 2626 Baseline Road. The suspect stole a 2021 black and red Trek Fuel EX worth about $5,500, according to police.
Police are investigating if this crime is related to an early morning burglary at Full Cycle on Pearl St. on Nov. 9. The suspects in this case are accused of stealing two bicycles, each valued at $3,000.
The bicycles are described as a 2017 Felt black and yellow VR3 bike and the other is a 2018 Specialized Epic 29er black and red mountain bike.
Anyone with information about the stolen bicycles is asked to call Detective Aaron Brunn at 303-441-4120. You can also remain anonymous by calling Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted online at crimeshurt.com.
Boulder police say bile theft is on the rise, especially from individuals. Owners are encouraged to register their bicycles through a new registration program called Bike Index. Officers say registering your bike increases the odds that it will be recovered if it is ever stolen.