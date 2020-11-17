Aurora Assisted Living Facility To Be Part Of Federal Immunization PartnershipThe Belleview Heights Facility is part of a federal program where pharmacies will oversee immunizations.

Brighton 27-J Joins Growing List Of Schools To Return To Remote Learning Amid Surge In COVID CasesGov. Jared Polis urges a return to in-person learning, especially for younger students K-5.

After Rift That Began 50 Years Ago, Black 14 & Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints, Help Feed Hungry FamiliesA major food donation in Aurora is really an olive branch, bringing together a group of Black football players and the Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints after more than 50 years.

CDOT To Close Part Of I-25 For Pavement RepairsThe Colorado Department of Transportation will close all lanes on Interstate 25 between CO 402 and US 34 on Tuesday night starting at 9 p.m.

Plan To Improve & Preserve East Side Of Denver ApprovedThe city of Denver says the East Area Plan will help keep the neighborhood's diverse culture while create safer streets and open space to thrive.

Pueblo Hospital At Capacity After Jump In Coronavirus CasesPueblo is listed at No. 4 on the New York Times list of towns with the fastest spread of COVID-19 based on population.

