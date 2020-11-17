AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora’s city council is once again debating whether or not pit bulls and similar dog breeds should be allowed in the city. Monday night, members voted to start talking about how it could possibly be implemented.
The conversation is due partly to the fact that Denver voters recently passed a ballot measure to allow pit bulls in the city.
In Aurora, city council voted 8 to 3 to study the restricted breeds as an ordinance. That is expected to happen Dec. 7.
The repeal of restricted breeds was met with many questions on both sides.
Aurora Mayor Coffman says he would prefer to have residents vote on a ballot measure — and said he will be proposing language similar to the measure that passed in Denver.
Lifting the Ban on Pit Bulls pic.twitter.com/9YlUDaiTCQ
— Mayor Mike Coffman (@AuroraMayorMike) November 16, 2020
In Denver, owners are required to pay an annual fee for a provisional permit and get their dogs microchipped. There is also a limit of two pit bulls per home.
