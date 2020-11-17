CBSN DenverWatch Now
ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Arvada are searching for the driver of an SUV who struck a dog, stopped briefly and then drove away. The driver struck a dog near Robinson Way and Olde Wadsworth on Monday afternoon.

Police said that the owners of the dog realize that it should have been leashed. It happened in the 7500 block of Robinson Way just after 4 p.m. Monday.

Anyone who recognizes the black Cadillac Escalade is asked to call Arvada Police Officer Martson at 720-898-6560.

  1. Chip says:
    November 17, 2020 at 3:51 pm

    Arvada police have more important things to do. What’s a driver supposed to do? Stay and render aid? Hurt and frightened animals can be aggressive and I’m sure a driver has no more duty to stop than if they’d hit a squirrel. The owners are at fault. Period.

