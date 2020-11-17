Arvada Police Search For Cadillac Escalade Driver After Dog StruckPolice in Arvada are searching for the driver of an SUV who struck a dog, stopped briefly and then drove away. The driver struck a dog near Robinson Way and Olde Wadsworth on Monday afternoon.

12 minutes ago

Greeley Stampede Announces 2021 LineupThe Greeley Stampede has announced the lineup for the 2021 event. The 2020 Stampede was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

16 minutes ago

COVID In Colorado: TSA Agent At DIA Dies After Contracting CoronavirusA security officer at Denver International Airport has died after contracting COVID-19. The Transportation Security Administration said Eduard Faktorovich, who worked at the security checkpoint, passed away on Monday.

18 minutes ago

Deadly Galena Apartments Fire Declared Arson, Homicide Investigation As Search For Suspect ContinuesThe investigation into the deadly apartment fire at the Galena Apartments has been officially declared an arson and a homicide. The search continues for the suspect responsible for intentionally setting the fire.

18 minutes ago

COVID In Aurora: Free Testing Site Reports Short Wait TimesThe city of Aurora reminds its residents about a free drive-through COVID-19 testing site. They say the average wait time on Monday was 10 minutes.

19 minutes ago

Indoor Dining Will Soon Be Banned In As Many As 15 Colorado Counties, And Likely DenverGov. Jared Polis announced on Tuesday afternoon that several counties in the State of Colorado are soon going to be moving to a new, more restrictive phase on the coronavirus dial which means indoor dining will no longer be allowed at restaurants. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago