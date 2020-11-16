LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly is getting on board with solar power. Kelly calls Littleton home, after his expeditions in space, that is.
During his 2016 mission, Kelly helped restore the International Space Station to full solar power. Solar energy powers everything on the space station. Kelly spent more than 500 days living in space.
Last week, crews installed solar panels on his home in Littleton. Kelly said that solar power is a clean energy source and that people living in Colorado can take advantage of all the sunshine in this region.
“There’s a lot of sunshine here so, which surprisingly a lot of people don’t realize how many days of sun this part of Colorado gets. So, I’m happy to be able to put some solar panels on my roof and take advantage of that awesome energy source in the sky,” said Kelly.