Twitter flagged that tweet as well, stating, “This claim about election fraud is disputed.”
Last week, Pres. Trump claimed Dominion Voting deleted millions of votes cast for him — and changed more than 600,000 others.
“REPORT: DOMINION DELETED 2.7 MILLION TRUMP VOTES NATIONWIDE. DATA ANALYSIS FINDS 221,000 PENNSYLVANIA VOTES SWITCHED FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP TO BIDEN. 941,000 TRUMP VOTES DELETED. STATES USING DOMINION VOTING SYSTEMS SWITCHED 435,000 VOTES FROM TRUMP TO BIDEN,” he tweeted.
Dominion Voting posted a statement on its homepage calling the claims “completely false.”
“DOMINION VOTING SYSTEMS CATEGORICALLY DENIES FALSE ASSERTIONS ABOUT VOTE SWITCHING ISSUES WITH OUR VOTING SYSTEMS,” officials stated. “VOTE DELETION/SWITCHING ASSERTIONS ARE COMPLETELY FALSE.”
Company officials referred to a Joint Statement by the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA): “There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”
The joint statement, from the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Executive Committees, called the 2020 election “the most secure in American history.”
Dominion has offices in Denver and Toronto and its voting machines are used in 28 states, according to the company’s website.
FACT: The Dominion voting machines were created in Venezuela to keep Hugo Chavez in office.
There are no “official sources” at this point. Certification and the Electoral College will decide the race in December. In the meantime, it’s a contested election until proven otherwise.
It’s only “contested” in Trump’s feeble mind and those of his cult. The results are in, and nothing is going to change it at this point. There’s no evidence of fraud or cheating of any significance. The certification and EC vote will go on and Biden will be the next POTUS. No amount of whining, crying and complaining from Drumpf will change this.
You must get your “facts” from Pelosi and Hugo Chavez.
Such a pathetic whiny loser. You were down 10 points in the polling too before this election, is it any surprise you lost? Maybe if you hadn’t totally abdicated your responsibilities to the country in every meaningful way you’d have had a shot, but since you are now the worst POTUS in this history of this country it shouldn’t be a surprise that you lost. It’s over.