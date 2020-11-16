DENVER (CBS4) – CBS4 has learned Gov. Jared Polis plans to call a special session of the state legislature on Tuesday. The move comes as Congress has been unable to reach an agreement on COVID-19 relief legislation.
#BREAKING: Multiple sources tell me the Governor will announce a special session tomorrow afternoon. It will take place in the next couple weeks. Plan is to pass COVID relief bills to help individuals and small businesses.@CBSDenver #copolitics
— Shaun Boyd (@CBS4Shaun) November 17, 2020
Sources tell CBS4 the state legislature will take up bills to help those most impacted by the pandemic, including employees who have been laid off and small businesses.
The special session is expected to take place as early as Nov. 30.
Polis and House and Senate Democratic leadership released this joint statement Monday night:
“Legislative leaders and the Governor’s office have been having productive conversations on how we can step up to help provide additional relief to Colorado businesses and hardworking families during these challenging times. Coloradans continue to wait for Congress to act, but we are committed to doing what we can as a state.”