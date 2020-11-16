Noah Fant Assesses His Madden 21 RatingBroncos Tight End Noah Fant was our guest for A Few Extra Minutes and shares how he relaxes away from the stresses of football.

1 hour ago

CU Boulder Students Move Into Remote Learning, Ponder Thanksgiving Holiday PlansThe University of Colorado Boulder campus has moved to remote learning for all classes and students after a surge in coronavirus cases. Now, students are trying to figure out their next steps as the Thanksgiving break approaches.

3 hours ago

Another COVID Testing Site Could Be Added Next WeekThe lines to get tested for COVID-19 are beginning to test people’s patience.

3 hours ago

Moderna COVID Vaccine Tested In ColoradoA second coronavirus vaccine in the U.S., that was tested on Colorado volunteers, is proving to be highly effective in the trials.

3 hours ago

Aurora Company Helps Stockpile Syringes & Needles In Preparation For Coronavirus VaccineThe medical supply distribution company is one of only three tapped by the federal government to help ship syringes and needles in preparation for a mass vaccination program.

3 hours ago

A Boulder Man Shares His Experience With COVID-19 In Hopes That Others Will Take The Virus SeriousMatt first become ill with minor symptoms but ended up in the hospital twice, he now shares his story in hopes that others take better precautions to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

4 hours ago