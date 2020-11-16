Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – NORAD is making plans for how Santa Claus will be tracked on Christmas Eve during the coronavirus pandemic. The Air Force will be keeping an eye on the big guy from Peterson Air Force Base as usual, including adding an app this year.
But only a few people will be answering the phones to give updates on Santa’s location. (The number is operational on Dec. 24 by calling 1-877-Hi-NORAD.)
LINK: NORADSanta.org
If you can’t get through by phone, you’ll get a recorded update and you’ll be able to see him on the NORAD Santa tracking website as well as through the app, which is coming soon.