AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – If developing and manufacturing a coronavirus vaccine in less than a year is incredible, distributing and administering that vaccine to hundreds of millions of people in a matter of months will be an extraordinary undertaking as well. A company in Aurora is playing a key role in that effort.
“Everybody understands the importance, and everybody understands it’s got to be done correctly, and it’s going to be done expediently as possible,” said John St. Leger, President of Marathon Medical Corporation.
The medical supply distribution company is one of only three tapped by the federal government to help ship syringes and needles in preparation for a mass vaccination program.
CBS4 first reported about the company’s role in Operation Warp Speed when Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar visited the company in July. It began then putting the infrastructure in place to deliver a coronavirus vaccine.
“Getting the right products to the right place at the right time is what makes the entire thing function,” said St. Leger.
It’s an historic logistical endeavor. The company is transporting tens of millions of syringes and needles to one of several federal warehouse around the country, where they will be shipped out as soon as a vaccine is ready.
“We’re very pleased that we have a part in this,” said St. Leger. “We understand the significance and importance of getting this right and getting this done in a timely matter.”