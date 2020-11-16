Comments
(CBS4) – For Colorado fans, the wait for an In-N-Out burger and some animal fries continues, but the company has revealed the three locations that will open first in our state.
On its website, the famous California-based chain lists three Colorado locations as “opening soon.”
One is located at 1840 Democracy Point in Colorado Springs, another will open at 9171 W. Westview Road in Lone Tree, and a third location will pop up at 14150 Alameda Avenue in Aurora. The website did not list an official opening date for the Colorado locations.
Also listed as “opening soon” are locations in Tempe, AZ, and Bakersfield, CA.