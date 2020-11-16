GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Three people driving a stolen car from Golden are still on the run and seem to be committing more crimes. The suspects made it all the way to the Western Slope where they were caught on camera robbing a Dollar General store.
The two men and one woman allegedly robbed the Dollar General store in Palisade on Sunday morning. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said the three stole multiple items and flashed a gun when they were confronted.
The three suspects took off from Palisade and were seen heading west.
Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.