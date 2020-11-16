COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)- A 97-year-old member of the famous Tuskegee Airmen was awarded his second Congressional gold medal over the weekend in Colorado Springs. Civil Air Patrol cadet and Tuskegee Airman Frank Macon’s career started during a time of deep segregation in the United States, and it motivated him to be part of a movement of people making change.
The original Tuskegee Airmen broke major barriers in the military when they served as the first Black military aviators in American history.
The ceremony was attended by Rochelle Kimbrell, the first African American female U.S. Air Force fighter pilot. She says people like Macon made her dreams possible.
“When you open your eyes and you respect people for who they are and what they’re done and all the trials and tribulations they’ve come through and you give them an opportunity, there’s amazing things that can happen,” she said.