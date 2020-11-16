CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Secretary of State’s office confirms the group trying to recall Gov. Jared Polis did not turn in any signatures by Friday’s deadline. They would have needed 631,000 signatures to force a recall vote.

A makeshift booth to recall Colorado Governor Jared Polis is set up in Strasburg, Colo., Election Day Tuesday Nov. 3, 2020.

A makeshift booth to recall Gov. Jared Polis is set up in Strasburg on Election Day. (credit: Evan Semón Photography)

This was the second recall effort aimed at the governor. The petition claimed Polis abused his emergency power and exceeded the scope of his powers during the coronavirus pandemic.





No group in Colorado has ever amassed the number of signatures needed to force a recall election of a governor.

