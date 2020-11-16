Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Secretary of State’s office confirms the group trying to recall Gov. Jared Polis did not turn in any signatures by Friday’s deadline. They would have needed 631,000 signatures to force a recall vote.
This was the second recall effort aimed at the governor. The petition claimed Polis abused his emergency power and exceeded the scope of his powers during the coronavirus pandemic.
No group in Colorado has ever amassed the number of signatures needed to force a recall election of a governor.