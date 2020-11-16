CU Boulder Students Move Into Remote Learning, Ponder Thanksgiving Holiday PlansThe University of Colorado Boulder campus has moved to remote learning for all classes and students after a surge in coronavirus cases. Now, students are trying to figure out their next steps as the Thanksgiving break approaches.

15 minutes ago

Another COVID Testing Site Could Be Added Next WeekThe lines to get tested for COVID-19 are beginning to test people’s patience.

17 minutes ago

Moderna COVID Vaccine Tested In ColoradoA second coronavirus vaccine in the U.S., that was tested on Colorado volunteers, is proving to be highly effective in the trials.

19 minutes ago

Aurora Company Helps Stockpile Syringes & Needles In Preparation For Coronavirus VaccineThe medical supply distribution company is one of only three tapped by the federal government to help ship syringes and needles in preparation for a mass vaccination program.

23 minutes ago

A Boulder Man Shares His Experience With COVID-19 In Hopes That Others Will Take The Virus SeriousMatt first become ill with minor symptoms but ended up in the hospital twice, he now shares his story in hopes that others take better precautions to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

53 minutes ago

Coloradoans Are Participating In UCHealth's Clinical Trial Of The Moderna VaccineWhen UCHealth put out the call for participants in Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine trial, Michael Rouse did not hesitate to sign up.

1 hour ago