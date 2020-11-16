DENVER (CBS4)– Denver police officers hit the streets on Monday to make sure most families have a good Thanksgiving meal this holiday. The department’s community resource officers helped identify many families in need.
A total of 600 meals will be delivered this week to families pre-identified through the community resource program at DPD. Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said there is a need every year, but certainly this year with the pandemic and subsequent tough economy.
“This is connecting and reconnecting with the communities we serve to help with these very challenging times during 2020,” said Pazen.
The meals consist of a frozen turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans and corn.
The Denver Police Department teamed up with partners including the Denver Police Foundation, Walmart, AT&T and “We Don’t Waste” to collect meals to deliver.