(AP/CBS4) – The sight of a car headed down the road and weighted down by a tree on its roof is a fairly common one at this time of year in Colorado’s high country. But those families looking to cut down their own Christmas trees in the Arapaho and Roosevelt national forests will have to wait a bit longer because those areas were affected by three large wildfires.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Forest Service said crews are still evaluating cutting locations in the aftermath of the Williams Fork Fire, East Troublesome Fire and Cameron Peak Fire, which burned more than 650 square miles.
Christmas tree cutting permits are on sale at a number of other national forests in the state.
U.S. FOREST SERVICE LINK: Colorado Tree Cutting Area Information
