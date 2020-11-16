DENVER (CBS4) – After several dry months in a row Colorado’s high country received widespread moisture from Mother Nature over the past several days. Two back-to-back storms dropped enough snow to make the statewide snowpack a bit higher than it typically would be this time of year.
Three of Colorado’s eight major river basins are running above 100% of the median with four others just below 100%. The statewide figure stands at 107% as of this post. While it’s very early in the season, it is nice to see the statewide snowpack off to a strong start.
More snow will fall in the mountains later this week as a new storm moves in from the Pacific Ocean. It will have the potential to produce several inches of snow in the high country between Thursday night and Sunday.