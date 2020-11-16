60s Today, 70s TomorrowWatch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.

2 hours ago

NORAD Making Plans For How Santa Claus Will Be Tracked During A PandemicNORAD is making plans for how Santa Claus will be tracked on Christmas Eve during the coronavirus pandemic. The Air Force will be keeping an eye on the big guy from Peterson Air Force Base as usual, including adding an app this year.

2 hours ago

Signatures Not Turned In By Deadline In Second Effort To Recall Colorado Gov. Jared PolisThe Colorado Secretary of State’s office confirms the group trying to recall Gov. Jared Polis did not turn in any signatures by Friday’s deadline. They would have needed 631,000 signatures to force a recall vote.

2 hours ago

As COVID Cases Increase In Colorado Leaders Urge People To Work From HomeColorado is among the 49 states seeing increases in cases and were a million new cases across the country last week. Those concerns prompted the Colorado leaders to encourage more people to work from home again.

2 hours ago

Moderna COVID Vaccine With 94.5% Effective Rate Tested In ColoradoA second coronavirus vaccine in the U.S., that was tested on Colorado volunteers, is proving to be highly effective in the trials. Moderna said its vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective according to preliminary data from the company.

2 hours ago

Former NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly Installs Solar PanelsScott Kelly calls Littleton home and says the sun is a clean energy source.

2 hours ago