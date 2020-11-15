CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Search and rescue teams are looking for a teenager who disappeared after his canoe capsized in Clear Creek Reservoir State Wildlife Area. Crews responded to the scene in near Buena Vista Saturday night.
They returned Sunday morning.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers say the Buena Vista High School student was riding with a friend, hunting ducks. Witnesses told officers strong wind gusts blew their vessel over before 5 p.m.
Officers say the mother of one boy and the father of the other were on shore. The father swam to the canoe and rescued one of the boys.
The water was estimated to be between 30 and 50 feet deep.
Several groups are helping look for the boy including a specialized CPW Marine Evidence Recovery Team from Littleton. Teams are using a drone equipped with sonar, lights and a video camera.
It seems impossible that someone who couldn’t swim would hunt ducks from a canoe; it also seems impossible that simply falling out of a boat could lead to drowning, but to read the news in Colorado, one might suppose that everyone whose boat capsizes drowns. Colorado ranks very low in water safety; perhaps it’s past time to start asking of people can swim.