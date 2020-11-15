DENVER (CBS4) — A 50-year-old convicted felon from Aurora was sentenced to nearly seven more years in prison last week for hiding a cache of firearms while released on parole. Jeffrey Mons Olson had been arrested before for being in possession of a weapon, a violation of his earlier felony sentences. This was his third such offense.

Olson’s criminal record includes numerous criminal arrests in northern metro jurisdictions dating back to 1999.

“Olson has a lengthy history that clearly demonstrates he has no regard for the law, as today’s sentence shows,” stated Steven Cagen, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations Denver.

Olson will now be housed in a federal prison.

In late March of 2019, state parole officers conducted surveillance on Olson as part of an criminal investigation, according to case documents. In his truck, police found a loaded firearm between the driver’s seat and the center console. Officers also discovered a black duffle bag behind the driver’s seat with four additional firearms. Four of the five recovered firearms in the truck were loaded and previously reported stolen.

Denver police investigators and Department of Homeland Security agents obtained a search warrant for the storage locker a day later and found other firearms. Among them, two semi-automatic rifles, three semi-automatic pistols, and other handguns and ammunition.

Olson was indicted by a federal grand jury in Denver in September of 2019. He pleaded guilty to charges just before Christmas.

“Mr. Olson wasn’t just a convicted felon with a gun,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn. “He had an arsenal of high powered weapons and ammunition. He will now spend a long time in federal prison, and the community is safer for it.”

In 2010, Olson was sentenced to 16 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections. Olson’s DOC profile states he was eligible for parole in March of 2017, but the exact date of his release from the state prison was not provided.