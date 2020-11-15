GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado sees almost any type of weather including hurricane-force wind. For Cody Cooper from Golden, studying and chasing weather has been a passion for a long time, but he isn’t meteorologist.

“I’m just a local storm enthusiast,” he said. “I’ve loved weather ever since I was a little kid and saw ‘Twister.'”

So any time Colorado gets a storm you can bet he loads up his “Golden Colorado Weather Lab” and drives right into the heart of the action. He documents his adventures on his Facebook page.

Saturday morning was no different.

“We went up to Georgetown, and we went to go get pictures of the snow and snow squalls.”

The weather found him first though. He had to sit in traffic because blowing snow and ice made the drive a tricky one.

“It was something else,” he said. “All the entire right side of I-70 going westbound was all trucks just chaining up, and the snow was coming down at a pretty heavy rate.”

Eventually he reached Georgetown Lake, and armed with his $10 anemometer, he got what he was looking for — a 67 mph wind gust.

He says he’ll keep chasing storms in his minivan, he affectionately calls his weather lab, chronicling Colorado’s weirdest and wildest weather. After a day full of weather chasing, he was ready to call it a day.

“I’m going home and making a pizza. A nice warm meal after a nice cold day.”