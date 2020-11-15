BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – An upcoming matchup between the University of Colorado Buffaloes and the Arizona State University Sun Devils is canceled. The teams were scheduled to meet on Nov. 21 at Folsom Field.
COVID-19 issues among the Sun Devils forced the cancellation.
The Pac-12 released the following statement Sunday afternoon:
“The Pac-12 has, after consultation with Arizona State University, cancelled the Arizona State at Colorado football game scheduled for November 21. This decision was made under the Pac-12’s football game cancellation policy due to Arizona State not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols. Under Conference policy, the game will be declared a no contest.
“The cancellation of this game is very disappointing to our student-athletes and our fans. While all of us want to see our football student-athletes on the field competing, our number one priority must continue to be the health and safety of all those connected to Pac-12 football programs.”
It’s unclear if the Buffs will play another team, but CU Athletic Director Rick George is in the process of finding a replacement.
The game could possibly be made up on Dec. 19 if the teams are not in the Pac-12 championship game.
“We have known all along that this has been a real possibility, and it’s something that is out of our control. It’s literally a week-by-week deal and we’ll continue to move forward,” CU head coach Karl Dorrell said.
CU is undefeated (2-0) and faces Southern California (2-0) on Nov. 28