AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police are looking for a missing teenager with autism. Caleb Leroux disappeared at around 8 p.m. on Saturday.
He was last seen walking east of Cherry Creek State Park, near Quincy Avenue and East Smokey Hill Road.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says Caleb could have traveled to Longmont on an RTD bus.
Aurora police say, despite the provided photo, he has blond hair now. He is 18 years old and stands about 6-feet-4-inches tall. He was last wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.
Aurora police say he functions on a 10-year-old level.
Call 911 if you see him.