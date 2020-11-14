Comments
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Westminster Public Schools announced it will continue remote learning through winter break. The district had planned to return to in-person learning on Nov. 16.
The school district’s superintendent and Board of Education president both cited recent conversations with local health experts about rising numbers of coronavirus.
Earlier this week, the district hosted free testing for students to help families prepare for the return to in-person learning next week.
RELATED: COVID In Colorado: Parents Urge School Districts To Reconsider Remote Learning Option As Students’ Mental Health Suffers