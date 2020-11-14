DENVER (CBS4) – The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is making a “whistle stop” in Denver on its way to Washington, D.C. The 55-foot-tall Engelmann Spruce was cut in the Uncompahgre National Forest in southwest Colorado.
Coloradans can see the tree at the Bass Pro Shops on Northfield Boulevard in Denver between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14.
Before it gets there, it will drive by the Children’s Hospital and Veterans Affairs Medical Center in the Anshutz Medical Complex. Guests and patients will be able to see the from their rooms.
Organizers will hand out hot chocolate and crafts in a drive-thru setting at Bass Pro Shops. Coloradans can also write their names on stickers to be placed on a banner by staff.
The tree will also be decorated with handmade ornaments specially created by Coloradans,
The event is free and open to the public. Face coverings are required.
The next stop will be in Burlington, Colorado on Sunday at 11 a.m.
The tree is scheduled to arrive at the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building on Nov. 20. Follow the tree’s journey to Washington, D.C.