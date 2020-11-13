(CBS4) – Admit it. You were surprised by Sam Noyer’s performance last Saturday. Who wasn’t? It was impressive but not unexpected, according to one former Buff.

“I was impressed but also not surprised,” said former CU Quarterback Sefo Liufau.

In 2016 when Liufau led CU to a 10-win season, Sam was a true freshman who made quite an impression on the senior quarterback.

“I always told everyone Sam had the best mechanics out of everyone on the team,” said the school’s 2nd all-time leading passer. “I was never ashamed to say that. It was a statement, a fact.”

The first quarterback to start a game for the Buffs in the last 7 years not named Sefo or Steven was tough and accurate in his debut. Reminiscent of one of his predecessors.

“The similarity I really saw he was probably told to slide multiple times and that was a pro or con that I had as well,” said a laughing Liufau. “You always want to go get a first down or go out and make an play.”

And like Sefo, Noyer’s physical play caught the attention and inspired his teammates.

“I loved it,” said offensive lineman Frank Fillip. “I understand why he can’t be doing that all the time but I got my second wind when I saw him doing that — I got so excited.”

Now the question is how does Sam make his encore as good as his debut.

“I don’t want to sound tough on him but this is how I treated myself — You have to do better the next week,” said Liufau.

Good advice from a guy who’s been there and done that.