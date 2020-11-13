PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – More than 70 cats had to be rescued from a shelter in Pueblo. Now the owner of the facility is facing neglect charges.
The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region took 78 cats from the AWR Cat Tails Rescue last month. HSPPR officials said the cats were not living in an environment suitable for that many animals. Sadly, three of the cats were in such bad condition they did not survive. The others now legally belong to the humane society.
“In order for the cats to get the proper care they need, HSPPR brought them to our Colorado Springs campus,” Gretchen Presley, HSPPR Community Relations Manager, told KKTV 11 News. “Our veterinary team found cases of upper respiratory infections and ringworm, and due to lack of proper isolation and quarantine, most of the cats were exposed. Additionally, several of the cats will need dental surgery.”
The rescued cats are all being treated for minor illnesses. At least five of the healthiest cats were available for adoption this week. Three have already been adopted.