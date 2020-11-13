LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Poudre School District announced on Friday that all students will transition to remote learning on Monday, Nov. 23. School officials said the change is in response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Larimer County.
The switch to Phase 1 remote learning will last through at least winter break, officials said. Students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade will remain in Phase 3 hybrid learning the week of Nov.16.
The district closed Fossil Ridge High School on Thursday after 29 people at the school tested positive for COVID-19. Between Oct. 5 and Nov. 12, there were 154 confirmed and 80 presumptive positive cases of the virus in PSD, with 66 of the confirmed cases in the past seven days.
“COVID-19 cases are taking a toll on our system as staff members shift remote or quarantine, and it is increasingly more difficult to do the work of teaching and caring for our children,” stated Superintendent Dr. Sandra Smyser. “Although some schools and departments have yet to experience the challenge of responding to COVID-19 cases, many have become strained. With community cases surging, our teams are struggling to maintain capacity to conduct contact tracing investigations with the health department.”
Students who enrolled in PSD Virtual learning will continue their instruction without any change.
The district plans to update families about their plans for Jan. 5 and beyond in December. For more information, visit the PSD website.