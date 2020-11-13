Broncos Look To Solve First Half Scoring Woes In Divisional Battle Against Las Vegas RaidersThe Denver Broncos are looking to get off to a faster start against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, but that might be easier said than done.

NFL Week 10 AFC North Picks: Ravens 'Have To Switch Things Up, They Have To Get Going,' Says CBS Baltimore's Rick RitterCBS Baltimore's Rick Ritter breaks down AFC North matchups in Week 10, including Ravens-Patriots and Bengals-Steelers.

Former Buffaloes QB Sefo Liufau Impressed, Not Surprised By Sam Noyer's Great Play Vs. UCLA At Folsom FieldAdmit it. You were surprised by Sam Noyer's performance last Saturday. Who wasn’t?

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 10: 'Jared Goff Has Top Five Potential' Against SeahawksThe Fantasy Football Today crew likes the matchup for Jared Goff against a Seahawks pass defense allowing nearly 30 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season.

COVID In Colorado: CHSAA Says Fall Sports Will Continue Despite Spike In CasesThe Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) tells CBS4 it is going to continue with football and other fall sports despite the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.