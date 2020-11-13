DENVER (CBS4) – King Soopers and City Market are holding a statewide hiring event on Saturday ahead of the holiday season. Applicants are invited to visit any store between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. for on the spot interviews.
King Soopers is hiring for both seasonal and full-time positions. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the grocery chain has hired more than 13,500 associates.
“As a leading employer and retailer, King Soopers and City Market are preparing for the season ahead, knowing COVID-19 will continue to affect every aspect of our daily lives and operations,” said Jessica Trowbridge, Corporate Affairs Manager. “We are taking proactive steps to ensure our stores and facilities are clean, safe and appropriately staffed as well as shelves are full of fresh food and essentials and our supply chain and e-commerce solutions continue to operate efficiently, especially for upcoming holiday celebrations.”
King Soopers and City Market pay an average wage of $15 an hour. Officials said the rate is more than $20 when you factor in benefits, including health care, retirement planning, tuition reimbursement and on-demand pay.
“While this year has challenged us all in many ways, it’s been an uplifting experience to be able to provide bridge jobs to thousands of unemployed workers and serve and support our associates, customers and communities by living Our Purpose to Feed the Human Spirit,” said Trowbridge.
Job applicants are asked to bring two forms of ID and apply online ahead of their interview at jobs.kingsoopers.com or jobs.citymarket.com.