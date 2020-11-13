AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– For a third day, investigators with the Aurora Police Department and the FBI searched for evidence in the 2016 disappearance of Lashaya Stine. Their focus continues to be on a home on Lansing Street in Aurora.

“Throughout the week we have kind of followed up on evidence inside the house that led us to a specific area,” police spokesperson Matthew Longshore said.

Investigators were again seen bringing shovels as well as hand tools inside to aid with their search. On Thursday, they called in Aurora Fire Rescue for assistance.

“They brought jackhammers, concrete saws, and heavy equipment the police department doesn’t have,” Longshore said.

Investigators following up on tips and other leads in the case brought them to the home this week, four years after Lashaya was last seen.

She knew the family that lived in the home in 2016 and surveillance video from the night she disappeared shows her walking along Peoria near Montview, just a few blocks from where the search is now focused.

“It’s been four years she went missing in July of 2016 and we are just making sure we are just following up on all leads and taking our time not trying to rush anything just in case there is evidence in this house we want to make sure we find it,” Longshore said.

Police are calling on the public for help in the case, they say if you lived in this area back in 2016 and remember seeing something that stood out but maybe didn’t seem like much at the time, it is something they want to hear.