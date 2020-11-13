GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Golden on Friday released new surveillance images that show the three suspects who they say robbed a Home Depot on Tuesday and threated a store employee with an ax.
The three people so far are unidentified and authorities are asking for the public’s help.
Investigators said the suspects loaded up a shopping cart with items at 16900 West Colfax Avenue at 3:30 p.m. They ended up getting away with goods valued at more than $1,300.
When a loss prevention officer confronted the trio, police said one of the suspects pulled out an axe. The suspects left the parking lot in a white Ford F-150 with no license plates.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP). Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.