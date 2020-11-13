HIGH WIND WARNING60-80 mph gusts likely for Denver, Colorado Foothills, Eastern Plains
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Armed Robbery, Colfax Avenue, Colorado News, Crime Stoppers, Golden News, Golden Police Department, Home Depot, Jefferson County News, West Colfax Avenue

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Golden on Friday released new surveillance images that show the three suspects who they say robbed a Home Depot on Tuesday and threated a store employee with an ax.

home depot robbery

(credit: City Of Golden)

The three people so far are unidentified and authorities are asking for the public’s help.

home depot robbery

(credit: City Of Golden)

Investigators said the suspects loaded up a shopping cart with items at 16900 West Colfax Avenue at 3:30 p.m. They ended up getting away with goods valued at more than $1,300.

(credit: Golden Police Department)

When a loss prevention officer confronted the trio, police said one of the suspects pulled out an axe. The suspects left the parking lot in a white Ford F-150 with no license plates.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP). Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Jesse Sarles

Comments

Leave a Reply