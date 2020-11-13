HIGH WIND WARNING60-80 mph gusts likely for Denver, Colorado Foothills, Eastern Plains
By Meteorologist Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – The National Weather Service has upgraded a high wind watch previously issued for Friday night and Saturday to a warning. It includes most locations along and east of the Continental Divide, including Denver, Greeley, Boulder, Fort Collins, the Eastern Plains and the foothills.

In the foothills and mountains along the Front Range the warning will begin at 9 p.m. on Friday with gusts potentially approaching 80 mph overnight. In Denver and on the Eastern Plains the warning will begin Saturday morning and last through the day.

In addition to the wind we are expecting snow in Colorado’s mountains Friday night and Saturday.

(credit: CBS)

The combination of wind and blowing snow will create difficult driving conditions at times if you are planning travel in the higher elevations west of Denver.

