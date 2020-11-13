We had a bit of wind on Friday, but the extremely strong gusts are still to come.
A High Wind Warning starts on Friday night or early Saturday morning for all of eastern Colorado. Gusts up to 80 mph are possible for the southern section, while northern Colorado could get gusts around 60 mph. This brutal wind will stick with us for the entire day on Saturday. If you have any holiday decorations out, it would be a good idea to tie them down or bring in what you can.
All of this wind is from a very fast moving cold front racing into Colorado. This front will also bring a great shot of snow to the mountains. The bulk of this snow should fall Friday night and into Saturday morning. After the late morning hours, light snow will be possible through the afternoon and evening. A few areas could still see some light snow on Sunday morning.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place through Saturday night for the northern and central mountains.
The wind calms down and the sun will return on Sunday, along with warmer temperatures. After this quick system, we are in for a much warmer week starting Sunday.