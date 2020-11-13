GLENDALE, Colo. (CBS4) – Fall Restaurant Week kicks off in Denver. While there is limited capacity in the restaurants, there is nearly unlimited to-go and delivery options.

“Jax is a fish house that has sort of an East Coast and Southern mentality to it,” said Adam Reed, Director of Operations, for the Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar restaurants.

Everything from fresh oysters to blackened catfish, Jax has price points across the spectrum every day of the year.

“Seafood can be perceived as being expensive, but through our partnerships and direct shipping, we’re able to keep those prices down,” Reed explained.

A 3-course seafood meal for $35 is a Restaurant Week deal, anyway you look at it. It’s among some of the best deals on the Restaurant Week menus:

$25:

–Steuben’s has a lobster roll which would normally be market price

–Appaloosa Bar & Grill has three incredible looking courses including Smoked Salmon Crips on the small plates, Duck in the Entrees, and S’Mores Bread Pudding as a dessert

$35:

–Linger has 7 first courses choices, 6 second course choices, and two dessert choices making it a good choice for a variety of people and dietary needs.

–Hickory & Ash also has many choices: 6 starters, 5 entrees, 3 desserts

–Coperta is offering a four course meal with an option of a whole redfish.

$45:

This price point is almost always a good deal, because you can almost never get a multi-course meal at these restaurants for this low a price.

–Luca is offering a four course meal.

–Atelier by Radex also offering four courses, including a house made lobster ravioli.

“Restaurants need that business. For us, it’s all about our people. It’s about making sure we can keep our people employed,” Reed told CBS4.

It’s no surprise that during the first ever fall Restaurant Week in 2020, Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar has some comfort food on the menu, including lobster mac & cheese and fried catfish.

“Some of those greatest hits that we’ve been cooking for decades, that really puts forward our best foot,” Reed said.

They’re also expecting a good amount of carry-out and self-delivery business. They’ve even figured out how to send oysters on a half-shell right to your door.

“We’re hoping to be real busy, making a lot of people happy,” Reed said.

LINK: Denver Restaurant Week Menus

Fall Denver Restaurant Week runs through November 22, 2020.