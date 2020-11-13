Comments
(CBS4) – Eagle County wants to hear from residents about the quality of their internet service. They have launched a survey for people who live in unincorporated areas of the county. That includes spots like Edwards, El Jebel and Dotsero.
They specifically want to know what service residents and businesses have, how fast it is and how much it costs.
The state has made it a priority to get better broadband service to parts of rural Colorado. If you live in unincorporated Eagle County and want to take the survey visit a special section of eaglecounty.us.