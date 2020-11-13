BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — A thief broke through a large window early Monday morning to gain entry into Full Cycle’s service department and stole a pair of bikes belonging to customers who had brought the machines in for maintenance.

The thief got away with two cycles worth about $3,000 apiece. One was a 2017 Felt black and yellow VR3 bike and the other is a 2018 Specialized Epic 29er black and red mountain bike, according to investigators with the Boulder Police Department.

They describe the thief as a white male who was wearing a gray-and-white-striped hoodie with light tan pants at the time of the heist.

The theft is the latest to hit the Boulder cycling community somewhat accustomed to bikes being singled out and taken from individual riders, but which now has faced a string of break-ins at businesses.

“It was an awkward conversation with the owners,” Full Cycle Sales Manager Ross Cronin told CBS4. “But they were very understanding. They were great.”

Cronin said previous thefts from cycleries has had the appearance of professional hits. The thieves know the high-end brands of equipment and prioritize those targets.

That might not have been the case this time.

“We think he went off color. He just walks in and the first ones that caught his eye, he takes….as much as he could carry,” Cronin said.

Cronin said the thief picked up a concrete block from the beer garden at the rear of the building and threw it through a large window next to the service department’s door to gain access.

He said the thief was in the building only two to three minutes. Police were on scene in 10.

As frustrating as the crime is, Cronin said the business owners and employees acknowledge the thief failed to take the most expensive items available to him.

Cronin said the business has filed an insurance claim to cover the cost of the customers’ loss.

Full Cycle’s managers have already spoken with other bike shop owners in an attempt to share ideas about additional security measures, Cronin said. Businesses may may not be able to entirely prevent a break-in, but more permanent security measures will at least slow a thief down.

In its press release, the Boulder Police Department strongly encouraged local bike owners to register their rides via a new bicycle registration program called Bike Index.

Anyone with information about the theft should call Detective Aaron Brunn at 303-441-4120. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).