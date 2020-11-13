Comments
(CBS4) — Friday is World Kindness Day, and group of men incarcerated at Buena Vista Correctional Complex helped spread the message to some of our youngest Coloradans.
The men spent six months knitting 50 red cardigans and blue bootie sets for newborn babies at multiple UCHealth hospitals around the state.
The combination is supposed to be reminiscent of Mr. Rodgers — the king of kindness and loving your neighbor.
Some also got knit caps with some classic Colorado flare.
The hospitals and parents extended a huge thank you to those who spent the time to give back.