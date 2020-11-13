ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – An Arvada man celebrated his 90th birthday on Friday night with a car parade and dance party. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Roland Blanscet would celebrate his birthday each year at the Grizzly Rose, where he has been known to dance 20,000 steps on his pedometer.
Friends and family said Blanscet would stop by the country bar and dancehall several nights a week.
On Friday night, Roland showed off some of his dance moves in his driveway, including the Colorado Cowboy Cha Cha.
Happy 90th birthday to Roland Blanscet! After a #COVID19 birthday car parade, he started dancing! Here's he's doing the Colorado 28 step Cowboy Cha Cha. 🎁🎂🎉 @TheGrizzlyRose @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/eyvAjWmA8T
— Mark Neitro (@CBS4Mark) November 14, 2020
“There are a lot of people here I haven’t seen in 7 to 8 months,” Roland told CBS4. “I appreciate this, it brings tears to my eyes. I’m thankful to have these guys surprise me like this.”
Since the pandemic started, Roland has gone on several walks around his neighborhood. Family members said he occasionally meets a few ladies at a local playground for country line dancing and a socially distanced waltz.
Friday night was a chance for Blanscet to see loved ones and celebrate his birthday the best way he knows how, with country music and a dance floor.