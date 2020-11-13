ADAMS COUNTY (CBS4) – Adams County sheriff deputies are searching for a suspect wanted after an early morning chase on Friday. The chase started when a driver rammed several cars, including a police cruiser, in Thornton.
It started just before 5:00 a.m. Friday when officers approached a red Ford F-350 truck idling in the middle of the street at 97th and Josephine. When officers ran the license plate, they found that the plates had been stolen. The truck then quickly backed up, clipping a Thornton Police cruiser with an officer inside. The officer was not hurt.
Officers tracked the vehicle down York until it was no longer in sight. The truck was still in reverse. It hit two other civilian cars while backing up.
Adams County deputies found the vehicle near 62nd and Broadway a little while later and pursued. The vehicle zig zagged and went down an embankment before becoming immobile. The suspect left the vehicle and ran into an Amazon lot nearby. Deputies searched the lot but have not found the suspect as of yet.