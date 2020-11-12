PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – With unemployment numbers skyrocketing during the COVID-19 pandemic, visits to clinics, even to get regular checkups, can be hard to come by. Stonegate Dental in Parker is seeing a greater need than ever for dental services, and staff members are determined to help fix that problem.

All day Thursday, they’re putting on their first “Dental Cares” event to offer free procedures that can be completed in a single visit, including fillings, extractions and crowns.

Dr. Devin Rentz, owner of Stonegate Dental, tells CBS4’s Mekialaya White acts of kindness are crucial right now.

“I think this is the way to ultimately show compassion to those people that are really in need and aren’t able to afford services for whatever reason. The compassion that me and my team can provide, this is our way to do it.”

Rentz has been practicing dentistry for 9 years, and says giving the gift of a healthy smile never gets old.

“It can be something as small as a couple of fillings. Or it could be bigger cases where we’re making a drastic change in somebody’s life. To see their whole demeanor turn around, it changes me as well. I appreciate them allowing me to be part of that process.”

If you’d like to receive one of the free services, Rentz asks that you call the office first at (720) 851-7069. Appointments are on a first come, first served basis and filling up quickly.