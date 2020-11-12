Drew Lock Laments Loss Of Tight End Albert Okwuegbunam As Broncos Search For AnswersDrew Lock said he’s bummed about losing rookie tight end and college buddy Albert Okwuegbunam, who was placed on IR this week with a season-ending right knee injury.

NFL Week 10 NFC North Picks: Dalvin Cook 'Has Been Tremendous Since His Return,' Says SportsLine's Kenny WhiteWith the surging Vikings and the fading Bears, the NFC North playoff race bound to get tighter in the second half of the season.

Masters Preview: 'Things Are Just More Difficult For Tiger,' Says Nick FaldoTiger Woods is unlikely to repeat at the Masters, but Bryson DeChambeau has strong shot at his second consecutive major.

WATCH: Peyton Manning Surprises Air Force Veteran As Part Of NFL's Salute To Service MonthThough he's not part of the league anymore, Manning still made time to participate in the NFL's Salute to Service program.

‘Tough Day at the Office’ For Young Broncos Corners In Loss To Atlanta FalconsThe Denver Broncos couldn’t overcome the loss of their top two cornerbacks in the 34-27 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.