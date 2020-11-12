(CBS4) – Independence Pass will be closing for the season on Friday night at 7 p.m. The 12,095 foot high pass is located on Highway 82 east of Aspen. Pitkin County lies on one side and Lake County on the other.
The pass closes around this date every year, and the timing coincides with the arrival of a snowstorm heading into Colorado’s high country.
Hwy 82 over Independence Pass is slated for seasonal closure starting this Fri, Nov 13, at 7:00pm. On the Lake County side, CDOT will block the road at the winter closure gate west of Twin Lakes. Alternate route to Aspen via I-70. pic.twitter.com/aJxP7SnAcN
— Lake County OEM (@LakeCountyOEM) November 12, 2020
The storm will arrive Friday night in Colorado’s mountains and continue into Saturday and Saturday night, and visibility will be limited on many mountain roads including portions of Interstate 70. CBS4 Meteorologist Ashton Altieri says most areas above 9,500 feet will get 4 to 8 inches of accumulation.
Independence Pass didn’t open until later than normal this year — the beginning of June — due to the safer-at-home orders as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Colorado transportation officials also closed Independence Pass for a few days in August when oversized vehicles started using the narrow road as an alternative route to get around the closure of Interstate 70 due to the Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Canyon.