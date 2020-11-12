DENVER (CBS4) – VISIT Denver is organizing its first ever fall Restaurant Week to support an industry hit particularly hard by the pandemic.

“I can’t remember a time when the restaurants are struggling as much as they are now. They’ve been doing their best. They’ve been offering to-go, offering liquor delivery, as well. They’ve done the expanded patios, but as we head into these colder weeks and before the holidays kick-off, we really felt like this was going to be the slowest time they’ve had since really the beginning of the pandemic. What better way to inject a nice bit of business to our partners than running a whole new Denver Restaurant Week,” said Justin Bresler, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at VISIT Denver.

LINK: Denver Restaurant Week Menus

Health and safety is top of mind, as restaurants prepare for a busy 10-day Restaurant Week. Many are running on 25% capacity, and grateful, now, just to be open. But the restaurant owners that CBS4 has talked to say they need the sales to support their staff and to keep the lights on, so they’re looking for every way to connect with dinners.

“The really important thing that we added for restaurant week this fall was the addition of the to-go and delivery. You know, you might not normally think to get a fine dining experience to-go, but of course, the restaurants have really perfected it over the last few months,” Bresler told CBSN’s Kelly Werthmann.

What can you expect from Denver Restaurant Week in the fall? The same multi-course meals at incredible prices; $25, $35, $45. But this week you’ll have to work a little harder for an in-person experience. One restaurant manager told CBS4 that calling the restaurant for a reservation may be best because managing reservations for 25% capacity may be a little tricky.

“The first and best thing that people can do is go to the Website, at denverrestaurantweek.com. All 185 menus are up there, then just start browsing. There are great examples of comfort food. It wouldn’t surprise you to know that a lot of the restaurants are offering a lot of great comfort food options,” Bresler explained.

Denver Restaurant Week, in the fall, runs from Friday, November 13th to November 22nd. The goal is the same as always, celebrating and showcasing the Denver restaurant scene, and to help support the industry through this exceptional and difficult time.