DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Douglas County School District is returning to remote learning following the Thanksgiving break for all students. This comes amid a surge in coronavirus cases in both Douglas County and across Colorado.
DCSD sent a letter to families on Thursday evening that they had made a decision to move all grades, preschool through 12th grade, to remote learning for the remainder of the fall semester starting on Nov. 30, following Thanksgiving break. This comes one day after DCSD alerted families to prepare for the possibility of remote learning.
Douglas County will move into Level Orange: High Risk on the COVID-19 dial for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Friday a 5 p.m.
“DCSD currently has nearly 5,000 students and staff members in quarantine and 13 schools in remote learning status, and it appears those numbers will continue to rise in the coming days. This is creating a staffing shortage for in-person learning that can no longer be overcome.”
The spring semester for DCSD is scheduled to resume Jan. 4, 2021 and the school board “will continue to evaluate the COVID-19 situation during December to make further decisions about the second semester.”