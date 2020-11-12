Another cold front will roll through Colorado on Saturday! This means more snow, but unfortunately more wind as well.
Ahead of the Front on Friday, we’ll be a bit windy in Colorado. The wind will really start to ramp up on Friday night and Saturday morning, especially in southeastern Colorado.
Gusts for the Sangre de Cristo mountains could reach 90 mph! We will have a High Wind Watch starting late on Friday and lasting through Saturday night for the areas in brown below. Gusts between 60 and 90 mph hours are possible.
Thanks to all of this wind, fire danger will be extremely high in southeastern Colorado. We will have a Fire Weather Watch for areas in yellow.
While the eastern side of the state deals with horrible wind, the high country is in for snow! Late Friday night, the snow will start and stick around through early afternoon on Saturday. Some light snow will stick around through Saturday night, but the bulk of it will be done earlier on Saturday afternoon.
No watches or warnings as Thursday night for this snow. We could see 4 to 8 inches of snow for most areas, or less. The wind will mean low visibility at times, otherwise it won’t be a ton of snow.
The Front Range should stay dry, minus a few light showers on Saturday morning. Otherwise we’ll just be warmer and windy.