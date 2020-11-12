Visitors Staying In Summit County Could Face A Fine & Jail Time If They Do Not Follow Public Health OrdersThose wanting to stay in rental properties in Summit County must make sure they have 10 people or less and those people can only be from two different households.

As Coronavirus Cases Increase A 'Dramatic' Nursing Shortage Is Adding To COVID Woes For Colorado HospitalsCBS4 found that hospitals on Colorado's Front Range facing a surge in COVID patients have found themselves short of nurses in the midst of the pandemic, and are scrambling to hire travel nurses and make sure they keep the nurses they have by paying healthy incentives to nurses picking up extra shifts.

Virtual Tech Course Helps Arapahoe County Residents Who Lost Jobs Due To COVIDArapahoe Community College and Arapahoe/Douglas Works! is teaming up to help residents who have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City Of Denver Will Get Tougher When It Comes To People Not Wearing A Mask When They Should BeWe keep hearing it "wear your mask", well the city of Denver will now start enforcing this health order.

Westminster Public Schools Announces Free COVID Testing For Student & StaffWestminster Public Schools is teaming up with COVIDCheck Colorado to provide free COVID-19 testing for all students and staff. Testing is available on Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the north parking lot of Westminster High School, located at 6933 Raleigh Street.

Equipment Brought In To Break Up Concrete At Aurora House In Connection To Lashaya Stine DisappearanceThe search of a home in Aurora for evidence into the disappearance of Lashaya Stine is continuing. On Thursday police said the search has become more extensive than originally anticipated.

