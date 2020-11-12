DENVER (CBS4) — Several deputies with the Denver Sheriff’s Department received the Medal of Valor on Thursday. They were honored for their actions after an inmate escaped on Sept. 2.
The sheriff’s office says they captured the inmate after running into a water tunnel next to the Cherry Creek bike path.
“After several heart-wrenching minutes, they emerged with the attempted escapee back in the custody of the Denver Sheriff Department,” Denver County Sheriff Elias Diggins said. “Their actions were swift, courageous and selfless in the face of unknown danger. For these valiant acts, they are hereby each awarded the Denver Sheriff Department Valor of Honor.”
Murphy Robinson, Denver’s Director of Public Safety, said the deputies conducted themselves with professionalism and excellence while keeping the county and inmates safe.