JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jeffco Public Schools announced Thursday evening that the district will switch to a completely remote learning model for all students within a matter of weeks. The transition will happen gradually depending on grade level.
Middle and high school students, grades 6-12, will move into remote learning by Nov. 16. Elementary students will continue with 100% in-person learning through Nov. 19 and then transition into remote learning beginning Nov. 30, after the Thanksgiving break.
Teachers will have a planning day on Friday, Nov. 20 to prepare for the change.
Classes will remain 100% remote through winter break, at which point the district will reevaluate the viability of a return to in-person learning. Winter break for Jeffco Public Schools ends on Jan. 6, 2021.
Jeffco Public Schools sent a letter to families on Thursday evening, stating that the surging positive trends in coronavirus cases, along with Jefferson County’s move to Level Orange: High Risk on the COVID-19 dial, helped determine a move to 100% remote learning.
“Simply put, we’ve now reached the point at which the benefits of in-person learning are outweighed by the disruption caused by abrupt transitions to quarantines and by the risk of COVID-19 exposures within our buildings.”