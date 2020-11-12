Comments
(CBS4) — There has been an extreme spike in coronavirus cases in Colorado, causing multiple counties to increase restrictions. El Paso, Routt and Ouray counties are the latest to announce they’re being moved to Level Orange: Safer at Home – High Risk. The Level Orange restrictions limit occupancy at bars, restaurants, stores, businesses, houses of worship, and events.
Most places where people gather are limited to 25% capacity:
- Houses of Worship: Up to 25% capacity, or 50 people
- Gyms: Up to 25% capacity, or 25 people indoors; up to 10 people outdoors
- Restaurants: Up to 25% capacity, or 50 people indoors
- Non-Critical Manufacturing: Up to 25% capacity, or 50 people
- Offices: Up to 25% capacity
- Retail: Up to 25% capacity
- Personal Services: Up to 25% capacity, or 25 people
- Group Sports: Outdoors only, up to 10 people per activity
- Indoor Events: Up to 25%, or 50 people
- Outdoor Events: Up to 25%, or 75 people
Routt County moved to Level Orange on Wednesday.
The tighter restrictions go into place on Friday at 5 p.m. in El Paso County.
In Ouray County, the change is effective Monday, Nov. 16, at 5 p.m.
Arapahoe, Broomfield, Jefferson and Summit counties are also under Level Orange restrictions.