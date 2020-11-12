DENVER (CBS4) – With more schools shifting to online learning, there have been questions about the fall season of high school sports. The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) tells CBS4 it is going to continue with the schedules already in place.
The CHSAA board of directors voted to approve the variances granted by Gov. Jared Polis for fall sports season back in September.
Officials said football and other fall sports will continue, despite new Level Orange coronavirus restrictions in Broomfield, Jefferson, Arapahoe, El Paso, Route and Summit counties.
Fall season football championships are scheduled for Dec. 3-5. That will wrap up Season A. Then CHSAA says it will start Season B on Jan. 4.
CHSAA gave school districts the choice of two seasons to compete in, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.