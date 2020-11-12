DENVER (CBS4) — It’s another new record. Colorado reported 5,197 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. More than 147,500 people in Colorado have tested positive for the coronavirus pandemic began.
The seven-day average positivity rate for Colorado is now 11.68%. That’s more than double the recommended maximum of 5%.
As of Thursday, 1,183 patients were hospitalized, with 90% of facilities reporting. That is also a new high.
On Wednesday, Colorado set a new record for testing — it was the first time nearly 45,000 tests were performed in one day.
Officials said they expect to have a vaccine available to the first phase of recipients — first responders, healthcare workers and some others — by the end of November or early December. Larger shipments of doses are expected in the first quarter of 2021.
See the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment: https://covid19.colorado.gov/data