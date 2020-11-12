A Group Of Protesters Against The Tigray War Made Their Way To The State Capitol TodayThe protesters were matching about a civil war that has broken out in Tigray which is a northern region of Ethiopia.

Mile High Tree Returns To Downtown Denver For Holiday Light ShowsDowntown Denver is getting into the holiday spirit. The Mile High Tree is being installed at the 16th Street Mall.

Search Continues For Missing Teenager Katelyn MillerOfficials in Windsor and Severance are looking for a missing teenager. Katelyn Miller, 16, has last seen in Fort Collins on Oct. 30.

East Denver Plan Neighborhoods Asked For Input On City Council PlanThe Denver City Council wants feedback from the community about the plan for the east side of town. The East Denver Plan encompasses the Hale, Montclair, South Park Hill, and East Colfax neighborhoods.

Former RTD CEO To Help Biden-Harris Transition Team With TransportationPresident-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have named a former RTD CEO as their transportation transition team leader. Phil Washington was in that role at RTD from 2009 to 2015.

COVID In Colorado: El Paso, Routt And Ouray Counties Are Latest To Move To Level Orange: High Risk RestrictionsThere has been an extreme spike in coronavirus cases in Colorado, causing multiple counties to increase restrictions. El Paso, Routt and Ouray counties are the latest to announce they're being moved to Level Orange: Safer at Home - High Risk.

